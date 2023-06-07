Yastrzemski went 0-for-4 with two walks and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Rockies.

Yastrzemski was the only member of the Giants' starting lineup to fail to record a hit. He was dealing with a minor side injury Sunday that kept him out of the lineup versus the Orioles. The outfielder should be back in his usual role if the injury doesn't pop up again. He's at a .257/.319/.461 slash line with six home runs, 16 RBI, 27 runs scored and 11 doubles through 41 contests this season, and he's been solid lately by hitting safely in nine of his last 11 games.