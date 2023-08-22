DeJong signed a major-league contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

DeJong has found a new home just one day after being released by the Blue Jays, who had acquired him from the Cardinals at the Aug. 1 trade deadline. The 30-year-old went 3-for-44 (.068) with zero extra-base hits in 13 games for Toronto, but he could immediately become the primary starter at shortstop in San Francisco, or at least share playing time with Johan Camargo. Brandon Crawford has had a rough year at age 36 and landed on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of a left forearm strain.