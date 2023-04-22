Stripling will rejoin the San Francisco rotation and start Sunday's series finale with the Mets at Oracle Park, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Stripling opened the season as a member of the rotation, but he made just one start before making his subsequent three appearances as a long reliever. With Alex Wood (hamstring) landing on the injured list earlier this week, Stripling will get a chance to slot back into the rotation, but he'll be doing so with a streamlined repertoire, according to Slusser. Stripling said he has abandoned using the new changeup he had been experimenting with earlier this season, which he hopes will lead to improved command as he moves back into a starting role.