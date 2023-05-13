Stripling allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 3.1 innings in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Diamondbacks. He did not factor in the decision.

The Giants' offense was able to prevent Stripling from taking a loss, but it was another ineffective appearance for the right-hander. He worked behind an opener (John Brebbia) in this contest, but Alex Wood also returned from a hamstring injury and pitched an inning in relief. With the Giants' rotation back to full health, there's a good chance Stripling could be the odd man out, though the team hasn't revealed its pitching plans beyond Monday. Stripling has a 7.14 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB over 29 innings across eight appearances (four starts).