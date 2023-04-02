Stripling (0-1) yielded four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Yankees.

Stripling wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and kept the Yankees scoreless through two frames. He then served up three homers over the next two innings, including a 485-foot rocket by Giancarlo Stanton. Stripling got six whiffs on 11 swings with the changeup and 12 swinging strikes overall. He'll have a better matchup next week at home against the Royals.