Stripling will start Wednesday's contest against the Phillies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants have six healthy starters again with Alex Wood recently returning from the 15-day injured list, but the team appears set to maintain a five-man rotation. Stripling looks like he'll stick as the No. 5 starter over Sean Manaea, who will presumably move to the bullpen. Stripling has often pitched as a bulk hurler in 2023 -- he has yet to throw more than five innings in any of his eight appearances for the Giants this season -- and it's possible Manaea could be a relief option for Wednesday's contest as well.
More News
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Covers bulk innings•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Gives up two homers in loss•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Five strikeouts over five innings•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Turns in short outing•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Back in rotation Sunday•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Likely to move into rotation•