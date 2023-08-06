Stripling allowed a run on three hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Saturday.

Stripling has often worked behind an opener this season, but he was on the mound from the start Saturday. Over his last eight appearances, he has not allowed more than three runs in any outing, pitching to a solid 3.34 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 29:1 K:BB through 35 innings in that span. It's a vast improvement on his season-long marks (5.21 ERA, 1.28 WHIP), though that control is almost certainly too good to last in the long run. He's tentatively projected to make his next appearance at home versus the Rangers.