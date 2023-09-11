Stripling (back) threw 50 pitches in a live bullpen session Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Stripling hasn't been activated just yet, though it sounds as though the move could be made sometime over the next few days. The veteran right-hander also voiced his frustration about his performance during the 2023 campaign and indicated that he's fully committed to sticking with the Giants next season. "In my head, it seems obvious that I haven't pitched well enough to opt out," Stripling said, per Guardado.