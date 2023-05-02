Stripling did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and zero walks over five innings during a 7-3 loss to Houston. He struck out five.

After four straight short outings (three as a reliever), Stripling tied his season high with five innings Monday. He also struck out at least five batters for just the second time this season and didn't surrender a walk for a third time. Given his back-to-back solid starts (four earned runs over 8.1 innings, it seems safe to assume Stripling's spot in the rotation is secure as long as Alex Wood (hamstring) remains on the 15-day injured list.