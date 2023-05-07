Stripling (0-2) took the loss Sunday versus the Brewers, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings.

William Contreras and Willy Adames both hit two-run home runs, and the latter also had a sacrifice fly to account for all of the damage against Stripling. The veteran right-hander has started his last three appearances, giving up 10 runs (nine earned) with a 9:3 K:BB over 13.1 innings. Through seven outings (four starts), he has a 6.66 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB through 25.2 innings. Alex Wood (hamstring) started a rehab assignment Sunday, and his return will likely coincide with Stripling's return to a long-relief role.