The Giants placed Stripling on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a mid-back strain, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Stripling had his back evaluated before Friday's game after experiencing some soreness, and the results were apparently severe enough to warrant a trip to the IL. Stripling will be held out forat least the next two weeks while Sean Hjelle comes up from Triple-A Sacramento to fill Stripling's spot on the roster.