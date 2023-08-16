Stripling is expected to serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Ryan Walker in Wednesday's game against the Rays, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Giants have been relying on just two full-time starters (Logan Webb and Alex Cobb) of late, but Stripling still appears to be a de facto member of the rotation. Stripling's most recent appearance came out of the bullpen Friday, when he tossed five innings and gave up two runs en route to taking a loss against Texas. Assuming he's called upon to work behind Walker, Stripling will be the Giants pitcher most likely to factor into the decision Wednesday.
