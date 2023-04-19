Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Stripling has "a good chance" to move into the rotation after San Francisco placed Alex Wood (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Stripling started the Giants' third game of the season back on April 2, but his subsequent three appearances have come out of the bullpen while Sean Manaea has unseated him for the final spot in the five-man rotation. However, with Wood going down with an injury that will sideline him for at least the next two weeks, Stripling appears primed to recapture a starting role. Even while working in relief of late, Stripling still hasn't tossed any fewer than 36 pitches in any of his four appearances this season, so he should be relatively stretched out for starting duty. Assuming Kapler sticks with the plan to add Stripling back to the rotation, the right-hander would tentatively line up to take the hill Sunday versus the Mets at Oracle Park.