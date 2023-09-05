Stripling (back) gave up one run on two hits while striking out a batter in a one-inning rehab start Friday with Triple-A Sacramento.

Before landing on the injured list in mid-August with a mid-back strain, Stripling had covered at least four innings in each of his seven outings with the Giants following the All-Star break. With that in mind, his light workload Friday was somewhat surprising, and it could be an indication that the Giants may not intend to bring him back as a traditional starter. San Francisco has been getting by with four regular starters of late in Logan Webb, Alex Cobb, Kyle Harrison and Tristan Beck and has been deploying Sean Manaea as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen in lieu of a fifth starter.