Stripling allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over 3.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Phillies on Wednesday.

With news of Sean Manaea moving to a bullpen role, it appears Stripling has at least temporarily grabbed control of the No. 5 spot in the rotation. He didn't do much to solidify it with this outing, and he's now allowed multiple runs in all but one of his nine appearances (five starts) this season. Stripling is at a 7.24 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB through 32.1 innings. He is tentatively projected for a road start in Minnesota next week.