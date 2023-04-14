President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi said Friday that Stripling will work out of the bullpen for the foreseeable future, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Stripling's Giants tenure is off to a brutal start, as he's allowed 10 runs, including six home runs, over 10 innings in one start and two relief outings. Sean Manaea has been more effective and will take over in the five-man rotation while Stripling will seemingly have to work out his issues in long-relief assignments.