Stripling (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Stripling last pitched Aug. 16, so he isn't likely to need a lengthy rehab assignment. Assuming things go well, he could be activated in early September and is likely to immediately slot back into the rotation.
More News
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Tosses side session•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Lands on injured list•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Guts out six innings•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Likely to follow behind opener•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Takes loss as bulk reliever•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Set up for bulk relief•