Stripling (back) was reinstated from the injured list Friday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Stripling has been sidelined since Aug. 19 with a mid-back strain and most recently threw 50 pitches in a live batting practice session Monday. His exact role hasn't been confirmed, but Alex Wood had his start pushed to Tuesday, while Kyle Harrison was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. That combination suggests Stripling could be in line to start one of the team's two games Saturday against the Rockies.