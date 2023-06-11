Stripling (back) threw 30-35 pitches during a bullpen session Sunday and is scheduled to face live hitters Tuesday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Stripling has been on the injured list since mid-May due to a low-back strain, and he received a cortisone shot for his SI joint in early June. However, he's been trending in the right direction recently and will take another significant step by facing live hitters early this week. A clear timetable for his return to game action hasn't yet been revealed, but his recent progress has been encouraging.