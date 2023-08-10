Stripling is not among the Giants' listed starters for their three-game weekend series against the Rangers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 32-year-old right-hander will probably work in bulk relief behind lefty opener Scott Alexander on Friday. After signing a two-year, $25 million contract with San Francisco over the winter, Stripling has struggled to a 5.21 ERA through 67.1 innings (11 starts, six relief appearances) this season.
