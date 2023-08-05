Stripling will start Saturday's game against the A's, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Stripling worked behind an opener his last time out and fared OK, but he will move back to a traditional starting role Saturday. He had been building up in the rotation in the weeks following his return from a back injury, ultimately reaching six innings in his July 19 and 24 appearances (both quality starts). The right-hander has a 3.71 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 19:1 K:BB in 26.2 innings since being activated from the injured list in early July.