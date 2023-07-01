Stripling will start Sunday's game against the Mets, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Stripling was activated from the injured list June 25 and has since pitched once in relief. He worked three innings during that appearance, so he shouldn't have a significant workload restriction.
More News
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Activated from injured list•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Nearing return•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Makes rehab start in Arizona•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Set to face hitters Tuesday•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Could face hitters soon•
-
Giants' Ross Stripling: Throwing bullpen Friday•