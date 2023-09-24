Stripling allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Dodgers. He did not factor in the decision.

The Giants were already down 3-0 by the time Stripling entered the game. He didn't do anything to keep it close, allowing a pair of runs in both the fifth and eighth innings. This was Stripling's second appearance since he returned from a back injury, and he's yielded seven runs over 7.1 innings in those games. He's at a 5.57 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 68:16 K:BB through 85.2 innings over 21 outings (11 starts) this season. Stripling would be on turn to make his next appearance at home in a rematch against the Dodgers.