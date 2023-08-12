Stripling (0-5) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out three without walking a batter over five innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Rangers.

The Giants put just four men on base and were lucky to scrape together one run. Stripling was also solid, but he gave up solo home runs to Nathaniel Lowe and Mitch Garver on back-to-back pitches in the sixth inning. While Stripling has given up just 10 runs over his last 26.2 innings, he's taken three losses in five outings over that span. He's at a 5.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 58:11 K:BB through 72.1 innings through 18 appearances (11 starts) this season. He is tentatively lined up for a home outing versus the Rays next week.