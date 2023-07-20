Stripling (0-3) took the loss against Cincinnati on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two batters over six innings.

Stripling served up a three-run homer to Will Benson in the third inning that accounted for all of the runs against him. Though that was enough for Stripling to be tagged with the loss, this was mostly a positive outing for the veteran hurler. He tallied a season-high innings total -- prior to Wednesday, he hadn't gone more than five frames in any outing -- and worked up to 76 pitches, his most since May 7. Stripling has been eased back into action after missing over a month between late May and late June with a back injury, but he's been mostly effective despite the limitations since his return, posting a 3.72 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB over 19.1 frames covering five appearances.