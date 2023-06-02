Stripling (back) will throw a 25-pitch bullpen before Friday's game against Baltimore, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Stripling was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained lower back May 19, and while he was eligible to return Friday, that isn't going to happen. The right-hander will likely need to throw a few bullpens and possibly make a rehab start before returning to San Francisco's pitching staff near the middle of June.

More News