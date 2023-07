Stripling issued one walk over two shutout frames in Sunday's loss to the Mets. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Stripling has thrown five total innings in two appearances since returning from a trip to the injured list. He's given up just one run during that span but his season ERA still sits at 6.51 across 37.1 innings. It's unclear if the Giants plan to move him back into a traditional starting role for his next outing.