Stripling (back) completed a bullpen session Monday without issue, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This is a positive sign for Stripling, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 19 due to a mid-back strain. The team will likely re-evaluate the right-hander Tuesday morning to determine the next step in his rehab.
