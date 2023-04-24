Stripling allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over 3.1 innings during Sunday's win over the Mets. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision.

After starting April 2 against the Yankees, Stripling made three appearances out of the bullpen before Sunday's start. He turned in two scoreless frames before the Mets broke through with a run in the third. The veteran righty was charged with two more in the fourth, both of which came after he was removed. Stripling now owns a 6.89 ERA and a 14:5 K:BB through 16.2 frames. Assuming he makes another start, it's currently lined up to be in San Diego.