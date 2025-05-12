Walker (1-2) yielded two runs (one earned) on two hits and an intentional walk while taking the loss against Minnesota on Sunday. He recorded two outs in the 10th inning and was charged with a blown save.

Walker entered the bottom of the 10th inning with a 6-5 lead and hit another speed bump. He gave up an RBI groundout to Ryan Jeffers and a walk-off single to DaShawn Keirsey. Walker has blown two of his nine save chances this season and has been tagged with nine earned runs over his last six innings. His ERA has ballooned up to 6.43 across 14 frames this season. Camilo Doval has gone 13.1 innings -- including one Sunday -- since yielding his last earned run.