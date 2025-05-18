Walker struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

This was Walker's third consecutive scoreless inning since his blown save versus the Twins on May 11. The right-hander got through his outing Sunday on a tidy seven pitches (six strikes) to earn his eighth save in 10 chances this season. Walker also has a hold, but he's been less dominant in 2025 than he was in 2024, posting a 5.29 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB over his first 17 innings this year. Walker's unsteady pitching has almost all been since April 20, which has opened the door for Camilo Doval to rejoin the closer conversation for the Giants, which has the ninth inning looking like a two-man committee for now.