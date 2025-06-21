Walker struck out two across 1.2 scoreless innings in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Red Sox.

The right-hander entered in relief of Joey Lucchesi with one out in the seventh and struck out the next two batters to end the inning. Walker then induced three consecutive outs in the eighth to end his outing, throwing 15 of his 20 pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old has allowed just one run over his last five appearances and now owns a 4.20 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 30:8 K:BB across 30 innings in 32 games this season.