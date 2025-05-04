Walker earned the save in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rockies, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

With Camilo Doval being deployed in the seventh inning, Walker was brought in for the ninth inning to preserve the Giants' three-run lead. Walker forced the first two batters to ground out and came away with the save after retiring Adael Amador on a seven-pitch strikeout. It was Walker's first save since April 19 as he and Camilo Doval have split duties to start the season, though the former appears to be the favorite to come in for save chances.