Walker earned the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Nationals, allowing a run on two hits while logging a strikeout in the ninth inning.

It didn't come easy for Walker on Sunday -- he allowed a leadoff double to CJ Abrams, who came around to score on a James Wood two-bagger with one out. However, Walker bounced back to strike out Nathaniel Lowe before Alex Call flew out to end the game, stranding the tying run on second. The 29-year-old Walker hadn't allowed a hit in four consecutive appearances prior to Sunday. He's now 10-for-12 in save chances this year with a 5.21 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 19 innings.