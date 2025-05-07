Walker earned the save in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Cubs, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Walker failed to convert a save in Tuesday's contest, allowing the Cubs to tie the game with two runs on a hit and two walks in the ninth inning. However, Walker was called upon to close out a two-run lead again Wednesday. He'd give up a leadoff hit to Carson Kelly before inducing a double-play ball off the bat of Justin Turner en route to his seventh save of the year. Walker's had a few tough outings early in the season, though he remains the preferred ninth-inning option for San Francisco. Overall, his ERA sits at 6.08 with a 1.35 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB across 13.1 innings.