Hentges picked up a hold and struck out two in a scoreless inning during Sunday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.

Hentges entered in the seventh inning and required just 10 pitches to get through the frame, throwing seven for strikes. After undergoing shoulder surgery in September 2024 and knee surgery in August 2025, the 29-year-old southpaw returned to big-league action May 10. He has turned in four scoreless outings this season, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out five in 3.1 innings.