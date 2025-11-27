The Giants signed Hentges (shoulder/knee) to a one-year, $1.4 million contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Non-tendered by the Guardians last week, Hentges missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from left shoulder surgery and also underwent arthroscopic right knee surgery in September. The expectation is that he will be ready for spring training. Hentges could be a weapon for the Giants if he can regain his pre-surgery form, as he held a 2.93 ERA and 155:42 K:BB over 138 regular-season innings from 2022-to-2024 after being moved to a relief role.