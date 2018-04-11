Okert was optioned back to Triple-A Sacremento on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Okert was up for just one day and did not make an appearance. He was sent down so that the Giants could call up Andrew Suarez to make a start, filling in for the injured Johnny Cueto (ankle). Okert is clearly near the top of the list of minor-league relievers that the Giants will call on in an emergency, but with a 4.83 ERA in 41 career big-league innings, he's unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset in the time he spends in the majors.