Giants' Steven Okert: Heads back to minors
Okert was optioned back to Triple-A Sacremento on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Okert was up for just one day and did not make an appearance. He was sent down so that the Giants could call up Andrew Suarez to make a start, filling in for the injured Johnny Cueto (ankle). Okert is clearly near the top of the list of minor-league relievers that the Giants will call on in an emergency, but with a 4.83 ERA in 41 career big-league innings, he's unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset in the time he spends in the majors.
More News
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...