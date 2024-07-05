Murphy (knee) will catch a live bullpen session Saturday in San Francisco, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Murphy will likely be joined by right-hander Keaton Winn (elbow) for Saturday's session. Murphy was transferred to the 60-day injured list May 15 due to a sprained left knee, and it took a month before the 33-year-old catcher could resume baseball activities. Saturday's session is another step in Murphy's rehab program, and he could return to the Giants before the All-Star break barring any setbacks. He appeared in 13 games prior to his injury, going 4-for-34 with one home run and two RBI.