Murphy will not be on the Giants' Opening Day roster, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Murphy was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Monday, so there wasn't a significant opportunity to show his worth to the team. The 27-year-old is out of minor-league options, so he'll need to clear waivers before receiving further assignment. Murphy slashed .226/.250/.387 with 44 strikeouts in 96 plate appearances with the Rockies in 2018.