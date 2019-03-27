Giants' Tom Murphy: Misses cut with Giants
Murphy will not be on the Giants' Opening Day roster, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Murphy was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Monday, so there wasn't a significant opportunity to show his worth to the team. The 27-year-old is out of minor-league options, so he'll need to clear waivers before receiving further assignment. Murphy slashed .226/.250/.387 with 44 strikeouts in 96 plate appearances with the Rockies in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Paddack looks like first must-add player
Padres pitching prospect Chris Paddack has shot up draft boards in recent weeks. Here's why...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers and breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Podcast League draft; over/unders
Heading into North American opening day on Thursday, we break down our Podcast League draft,...