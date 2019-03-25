Murphy was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Murphy has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Rockies over the weekend. The backstop should immediately challenge Erik Kratz and Aramis Garcia for a role as the Buster Posey's backup. Murphy hit .250/.323/.607 with three homers in 17 appearances this spring. He owns a career .219/.271/.439 with 10 homers across parts of four big-league seasons (81 games).