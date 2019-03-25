Giants' Tom Murphy: Scooped by Giants
Murphy was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Murphy has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Rockies over the weekend. The backstop should immediately challenge Erik Kratz and Aramis Garcia for a role as the Buster Posey's backup. Murphy hit .250/.323/.607 with three homers in 17 appearances this spring. He owns a career .219/.271/.439 with 10 homers across parts of four big-league seasons (81 games).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...