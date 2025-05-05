Adames went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and three RBI in Sunday's win over Colorado.

Adames was red hot out of the gate Sunday, going deep in the first and third innings. He added an RBI double during the Giants' three-run fifth inning. Entering Sunday, Adames had just two extra-base hits over his previous 16 appearances. He's collected multiple hits in three of his last six games and has slowly broken out of his early-season funk. Adames is slashing .230/.312/.363 with 10 extra-base hits and 18 RBI this season.