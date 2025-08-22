Adames went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Padres.

Adames went back-to-back with Rafael Devers in the sixth inning for the former's 20th homer of the campaign. Adames' production in August has been a far cry from his output during a prolific July, when he produced a 1.096 OPS across 24 outings. Across 70 at-bats to open this month, the shortstop is batting a paltry .129 with four big flies, six RBI and two stolen bases.