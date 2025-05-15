Adames went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Adames drew a walk in the second inning before coming around to score San Francisco's first run. The 29-year-old shortstop also lined a ground-rule double into left-center field during the ninth, marking his third consecutive game with an extra-base hit. Over 13 appearances this month, Adames is slashing .264/.339/.528 with 11 runs scored, six RBI, five doubles and three home runs across 59 plate appearances.