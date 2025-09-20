Adames went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.

After going 0-for-13 across 17 plate appearances in his previous four games, Adames lined a double to right field in the seventh inning before coming around to score the Giants' final run. The shortstop is batting .211 with 10 RBI, five runs scored, three homers, three stolen bases and a 28.6 percent strikeout rate across 70 plate appearances in September. Overall, he's slashing .226/.318/.421 with 89 runs scored, 82 RBI, 28 long balls and 11 stolen bases in 650 plate appearances over 152 games.