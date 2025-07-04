Adames went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one walk, one RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Adames has hit safely in the last four games, though this was his first multi-hit effort since June 26. The shortstop contributed an RBI double in the third inning as well. He hasn't always hit consistently this season, but Adames has posted an 11.3 percent walk rate, which includes a 6:11 BB:K over his last 10 games. He's up to a .218/.305/.358 slash line with 10 home runs, 38 RBI, 49 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple and four stolen bases through 87 contests.