Adames went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three total runs and three total RBI in a 10-7 win against the Rockies on Wednesday.

Adames gave San Francisco an early lead with a two-run blast in the first inning. He added a sacrifice fly in the third to tie his single-game season-high mark with three RBI. Adames is taking advantage of the rarified Colorado air to snap out of a lengthy slump -- he's gone 4-for-7 with two homers and five RBI during the first two contests of the series. Prior to that, Adames had been mired in an 0-for-18, six-game downturn.