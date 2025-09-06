Adames went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI on Friday in an 8-2 win over the Cardinals.

Adames clobbered his 27th long ball of the season, which brings him closer to recording his third 30-homer campaign in the past four years. The slugging shortstop posted a .636 OPS through the end of June, but he's been a high-end fantasy producer ever since. Since the start of July, Adames is slashing .261/.345/.565 with 18 big flies, 42 RBI, 41 runs scored and four stolen bases over his last 238 plate appearances to boost his OPS to .745 for the year.