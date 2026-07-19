Giants' Willy Adames: Goes yard in loss

Adames went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Adames launched a home run to right field in the sixth inning, recording his second homer in his last two games. The veteran shortstop has recorded at least one hit in three straight games and is now batting .222 with 10 RBI, seven runs scored, three long balls and a stolen base across 51 plate appearances in July. He's slashing .230/.280/.432 with 47 runs scored, 42 RBI, 17 home runs and two stolen bases in 393 plate appearances this season.