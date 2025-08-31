Adames went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 11-1 loss to the Orioles.

Adames homered in the first inning to give San Francisco a 1-0 lead, though it would mark the only Giants run in the blowout loss. The shortstop has tallied three home runs in his last three games and has been productive of late, slashing .324/.422/.811 with 10 runs scored, nine RBI, six homers and two stolen bases across 45 plate appearances in his last 10 outings. Overall, the 29-year-old has recorded a .230/.317/.423 slash line with 83 runs scored, 71 RBI, 25 home runs and eight stolen bases across 575 plate appearances in 134 games this season.